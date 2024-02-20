Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.84. 1,043,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,927. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.56.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

