Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $365.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

