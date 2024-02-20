Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.40-$1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 1,094,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,213. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

