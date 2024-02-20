Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,802 shares of company stock worth $604,213 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 27.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

