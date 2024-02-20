Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$25.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

TSE OR opened at C$19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

