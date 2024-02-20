ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 6.7%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 77,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

