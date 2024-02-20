Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 112,800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.4% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.40. 4,568,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

