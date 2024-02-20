Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $32.25 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,245,000. Waste Connections comprises about 2.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,095,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

