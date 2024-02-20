Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 7,365,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

