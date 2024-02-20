Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

