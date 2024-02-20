Optimism (OP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.83 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00007739 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $465.67 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

