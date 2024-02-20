Oppenheimer Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $43.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

B opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 467,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 505.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 293,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 244,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

