Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.41 and last traded at $168.87. Approximately 294,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 459,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.23.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

