Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,341 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,911. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

