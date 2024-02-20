Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. 2,323,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

