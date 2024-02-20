Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 769 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

