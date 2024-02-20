Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,523 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CTRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,449. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.