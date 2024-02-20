Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,523 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,449. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

