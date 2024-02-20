Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 174,045 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 472.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,045 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 774,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,716. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

