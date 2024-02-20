Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,005 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,366,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day moving average is $273.80. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

