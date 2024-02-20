Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $274.77 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,536,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,773,000. KeyCorp makes up about 3.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY remained flat at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,545,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941,258. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

