Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 793,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,798. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

