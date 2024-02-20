Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.79 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 199.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 403.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE EME traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

