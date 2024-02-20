Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 270,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

