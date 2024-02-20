Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 242.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,088 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.24% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 1,501,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PK. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,377.78%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.