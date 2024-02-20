Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $556.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,125 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 6.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.66% of Chubb worth $556,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.94. 415,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.