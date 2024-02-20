Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $5.31 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AOS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,483. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

