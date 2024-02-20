Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 284,188 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

SSD stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.37. 46,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,047. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

