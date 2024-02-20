Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 851,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,314,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8 %

EMN stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 205,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,148. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

