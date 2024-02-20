Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 61,003 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 89,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,378. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.