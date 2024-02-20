Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 742,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,945,000 after buying an additional 197,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

