OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.92

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 62807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.27 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.28.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.
