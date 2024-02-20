ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

