Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. 495,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

