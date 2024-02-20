Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 4.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.36. Approximately 198,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 742,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

