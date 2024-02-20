Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $24.69

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $23.85. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 970,691 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

