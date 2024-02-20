OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

