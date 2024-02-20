OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial
Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $935.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.