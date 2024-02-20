OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $935.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

