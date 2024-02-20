Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NYSE OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

