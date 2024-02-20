Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 738,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,155,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

The company has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

