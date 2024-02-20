Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $796.18 million and approximately $136.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.24 or 0.05707195 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

