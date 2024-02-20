NWI Management LP Takes Position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

NWI Management LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. NWI Management LP owned about 0.26% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AMAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 521,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,779. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAM
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ambrx Biopharma
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.