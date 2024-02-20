NWI Management LP Takes Position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

NWI Management LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. NWI Management LP owned about 0.26% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 521,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,779. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

