NWI Management LP Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,731. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $161.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.