NWI Management LP Acquires 80,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 0.4% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,027. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

