nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,181 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for 19.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 1.51% of nVent Electric worth $132,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 553,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,248. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

