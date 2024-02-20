NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 200,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,894,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $626.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

