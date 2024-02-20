Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

