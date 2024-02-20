NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NVCR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

