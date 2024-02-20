Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

