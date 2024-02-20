Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 131,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 349,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

