NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

